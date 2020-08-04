Charles Louis “Charlie” Luttrell, 69, of Normandy, passed this life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 69.
Mr. Luttrell was born in Tullahoma to the late Martin Luttrell Sr. and Irene Estella Dorsett Luttrell. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during Vietnam and went on to work as a Boilermaker with Local 454. Mr. Luttrell was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church and enjoyed meeting his friends at Hardees every morning for breakfast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Martin Luttrell Jr.; and two sisters, Estella Laverne Dorsett and Ada Irene Luttrell.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Arthur Luttrell; one son, Charles Luttrell, Jr. and his wife Sherry; one daughter, Eller Hall; one sister, Eller Pauline Luttrell; five grandchildren, Tamara Hall, Brandon Hall, Shay Kinderknecht (Richard), Kateland Luttrell, and Brysen Hall; three great-grandchildren, Sara Beth Parker, Roman Kinderknecht, and Trinity Kinderknecht; and many special friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Driver officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 5, 2020