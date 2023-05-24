Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Charles Louis Haffner, 85, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on May 7, 2023, in Elkhart, Indiana, following a short illness. He was born July 21, 1937 in Hillsboro, Ohio, to Arlie O. “Bill” and Marjorie E. (Howe) Haffner, who later resided in Tullahoma for many years. In 1959 he married Ann Ruth Stoeckley in Fort Wayne, Indiana, who survives in Syracuse, Indiana.
“Charlie” or “Chuck” as he was known by friends and family graduated from Syracuse High School, attended Wabash College, and graduated from Ball State with a degree in secondary education. He earned a Master of Arts in Mathematics from Boston College. His professional career included 17 years as a math and science teacher and 16 years as a junior high principal in California and Syracuse, retiring in 1993.
He became involved in the Syracuse community serving on the Lakeland Youth Center Board of Directors, Syracuse Town Council, St. Martin de Porres Parish Council, Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission, and Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals.
For over 53 years, Charlie was extremely involved in numerous Lions Clubs in California and Indiana at the club, district, state, and international levels. For 17 years he promoted the building and distribution of over 3000 used eyeglass collection boxes in Indiana, neighboring states, and also in Tullahoma. Charlie helped raise funds for 4 ambulances to be delivered to Mexico, raised money for a fire truck, ambulance, van, boat and boat trailer for an eyeglass mission to Guatemala, and participated in eyeglass missions in Mexico and Romania.
Charlie was instrumental in “Operation Kidsight” and served as Indiana State Sight Conservation Committee Chairperson and was a frequent presenter at state and district leadership development events. He served as Lions District Governor in 1998-99. He and his wife Ann attended many district, state and international conventions and hosted 3 Lions Youth Exchange students in their home.
He was awarded 5 Lions International President’s Certificates of Appreciation, an International President’s Leadership Medal, an International Presidential Medal, the Indiana Distinguished Lion Award, a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship, Builders Key, Indiana Lions Foundation W. P. Woods Fellowship, and the Kosciusko County Community Foundation Heart of Gold Award.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Harold Gene, his brother-in-law Robert Hatheway, and Ann’s parents, Richard and Ruth Stoeckley.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Ann, twin sister Charlotte Hatheway of Tullahoma; son John (Shelley) Haffner, Leesburg, Ind.; daughter Jane (Arnold) White, Toccoa, Ga.; daughter Mary (William) Stewart, Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren Rob (Katie) Tieman, Ryan (Amber) Tieman, Carly (Adam) Speicher, Jared Haffner, Jackson and Finn Stewart, Rachel and Anna White; great-grandchildren Peyton, Jack, Charlie and Sam Tieman and Kay and Charlie Speicher; brother-in-law John (Karen) Stoeckley and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Titus Funeral Home—Owen Chapel in Syracuse on Saturday, June 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service at 4 p.m. officiated by Lion Rev. Leroy Wise. A private burial will be at McClintic Cemetery in Syracuse. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FUMC Dossett Chapel Fund, 208 West Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388, the Syracuse Lions Club, 6537 E. Waco Drive, Syracuse, IN 46567, or the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum, 1013 N. Long Drive, Syracuse, IN 46567.
