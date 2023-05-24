Haffner.png

Charles Louis Haffner, 85, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on May 7, 2023, in Elkhart, Indiana, following a short illness. He was born July 21, 1937 in Hillsboro, Ohio, to Arlie O. “Bill” and Marjorie E. (Howe) Haffner, who later resided in Tullahoma for many years. In 1959 he married Ann Ruth Stoeckley in Fort Wayne, Indiana, who survives in Syracuse, Indiana.

“Charlie” or “Chuck” as he was known by friends and family graduated from Syracuse High School, attended Wabash College, and graduated from Ball State with a degree in secondary education. He earned a Master of Arts in Mathematics from Boston College. His professional career included 17 years as a math and science teacher and 16 years as a junior high principal in California and Syracuse, retiring in 1993.

