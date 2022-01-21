Charles W. "T-Town Iceman" Cannon, 77, of Tullahoma, native of Shelbyville, passed Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. Visitation Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Graveside Services will follow at Mt. Ararat Annex Cemetery in Shelbyville on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Corey Davis officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.

J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 23, 2022

