Charles Wayne Reagin, 80, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Nov. 14, 1940 in Huntsville, Ala., to the late Curtis Arvy and Wilma Couch Reagan. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Houston officiating. Interment will be at the Elora Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 14, 2021

