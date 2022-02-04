Charles William Dye, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Rockgate Assisted Living in Cowan.
He was born in Bedford County on May 2, 1935 to the late William Keithly and Anna Belle (Thompson) Dye, the youngest of four children. At the age of eighteen months, he and his family moved to a farm in Franklin County. He was a faithful Christian being baptized at the age of twelve. A member of Winchester Church of Christ, Charles had served as a Deacon in the Church at which time he oversaw the benevolence work. It was work that he did not take lightly, as he was concerned for the underprivileged and their needs.
Charles began public work at the age of fourteen as a grocery clerk and remained there until finishing high school in May of 1953. Upon graduation, he was encouraged by his guidance counselor to pursue floral designing at which time he took design training in Atlanta. Upon completion, Charles along with the assistance of his parents purchased a florist/business in which he was very successful. Charles operated that business, Billie’s Flowers, for more than fifty-two years. He was very active in civic endeavors, serving on the Advisory Board for the Department of Human Services, Board of Directors for Winchester Utilities, and as a Jury Commissioner for more than twenty-four years. Charles was also active in the Band Backers Club and served as their treasurer for seventeen years, as well as a member of the Jaycees and Lions Clubs. He attained many awards for floral design throughout Tennessee and served as a mentor to many of his employees who became florists in the area.
Charles was married for forty-three years and blessed with two sons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Johnson Dye; and siblings, K.W. Dye, Jack Dye, and Nancy Dye.
Charles is survived by his two sons, Douglas (Amy) Dye of Sewanee and Charles Clay (Lisa) Dye of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth Dye of Tullahoma, Ryan Yates (Kayla) Dye of Tullahoma, and Caitlin Nicole Dye of Winchester.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Family requests memorial donations be made to Rock Gate Assisted Living, 328 Cumberland St, Cowan, TN 37318 or Laurel Oaks Retirement Living, 4884 Old Tullahoma Rd, Winchester, TN 37398. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
