Funeral services for Mr. Charles William Rogers, Sr., 88, of Tullahoma, were held Thursday, Jan. 6, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Rogers passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital.
Charles was born in Manchester on Oct. 1, 1933, the son of the late Jonah B. and Sadie Jernigan Rogers. Charles worked for General Motors in the electro-motive division. He started Rogers Carpet and Janitorial in 1968, and in 1973, he moved back to Manchester. Once he was retired, Charles enjoyed building dollhouses, oil painting, wood working, gardening and working at church. He was a devoted member of St. Stephens Anglican Church. Charles married his wife, Charlotte, on Oct. 15, 2017. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Charles is also preceded in death by his first wife Diane Bruton Rogers; siblings, Olivia Bowen, Corrine “Dottie” Carter, and J.I. Rogers. He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Hinkle; son, Charles “Chuck” W. Rogers, Jr. and his wife Mary; grandson, Charles “Charlie” W. Rogers, III and his wife Melissa; fur child, Dolly; step children, Steve Baker (Beth) and Gina Baker; brother-in-law, Lynn Carter; caregiver and friend; Debbie White; multiple nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 9, 2022