Charlotte Alberta Foster Coker, 92, of Decherd passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Alberta was born on May 15, 1928 in Tullahoma. Funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Thomas L. Coker, Nathaniel Coker, Joshua Austin, William Cox, Landon Morgan, and Bradley Parks serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 21, 2020