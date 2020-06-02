Charlotte Ann Campbell, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home at the age of 76.
Mrs. Campbell was born to the late Wesley and Violet Holt Melton. During her life she worked as a secretary at UTSI and was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. Mrs. Campbell was a past president and member of the American Legion Post 43, as well as the Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Campbell; one son, Tim Campbell; two sisters, Noretta Hill and Patsy Bean; one brother, Grady Melton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, June 3 at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Davis. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
