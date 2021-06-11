Charlotte Ann (GranGran) Shetter, 91, of Tullahoma was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Athens, Alabama, to the late Willard Paul Mason and Dezzie Lee (McConnell) Mason.
She is preceded in death by her adoring husband of 61 years, Carl Edward Shetter and infant daughter, Penelope Gail Shetter. Her family will continue to cherish her memories including children, Tricia Peck (Dave) Brentwood, Paul Shetter, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Pam Shetter, Brentwood. Grandchildren: Chris Peck (Dria), Carlsbad, CA; Chad Peck, Seattle, Washington; Lauren (Peck) Cannon (Shawn), Brentwood; great-grandchildren, Marley (Shelby), Micah, Masah, and Isla Peck, Carlsbad, Calif.; and Charlotte and Caldwell Cannon, Brentwood; great-great-grandchild, Otis Peck, Carlsbad, Calif.
Charlotte had one sibling, an older sister, Mary Glenn Hearne, Alpharetta, Ga.; niece, Mary Lynn Campbell (Don); great-niece: Lindsey Campbell, Alpharetta. Special family friend include Nadine Myers and Todd Williams.
Charlotte was a proud - very proud graduate of the University of Alabama. She never referred to the university as merely “Bama” or “Alabama,” rather “The University of Alabama.” She loved to attend UT football games and when Tennessee and Alabama played football. She would sit in the Tennessee section with her crimson shirt and proudly wave her Alabama flag. Her grandchildren were diehard Auburn fans, which produced many lively bantering episodes during the football season. Always out of respect though, “Gran Gran,” had the last word. Charlotte began her professional career as a teacher in Nashville in 1951. She retired in 2005 after 40 years at West Middle School in Tullahoma, in the roles of Science Teacher and Guidance Counselor. Charlotte’s objective in teaching was using any creative teaching method to support each student in reaching their full potential.
Charlotte was kind, always exhibiting her gentle spirit, and was loved by all who knew her. Her family meant the world to her and she looked forward to the holidays and the joy of “all being together” more than any gift. Her holiday dining table would be set with beautiful china and crystal and all the wonderful food that she spent hours preparing. She was famous for her sourdough bread, chess pie and coconut cake. She always wanted to make sure everyone had plenty to eat and would start lunch plans immediately after the last breakfast dish was washed. The Christian life was the focus of everything Charlotte did and her passion was always serving and teaching others about Jesus - and she did so with every opportunity that came her way.
Charlotte taught Sunday School classes for children, teenage girls and adult women. She was still teaching Sunday School class at 90 years old and would spend hours preparing for her class. Her Christian spirit was contagious and a constant influence to her family and to all who knew her. A Soul as kind, generous, and loving as Charlotte’s is impossible to forget because it is etched into all of our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 14 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Watkins officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Athens City Cemetery in Athens, Alabama.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 13, 2021