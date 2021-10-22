Charlotte Ann Hankins, 64, passed this life on October 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Harton Tullahoma Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
“Just want to take a moment to share some things about my wife Charlotte Hankins. We met at Motlow College in the early '80s. Didn't start seeing each other for a couple years later. We soon became a couple and then married on fifth day of October 1991. We had two Sons, Jason and Joel. We have four grandchildren, and two daughter in laws. Tracey with Courtney, Mathew, and Peyton with Olive, and Malachite. The last being the newest to our family. Her children and grandchildren where her life.
She worked pretty much her whole life. She worked as a teacher at Tullahoma Daycare, then Account manager assistant at the Officers Club at Arnold Air Force. She also went to MTSU and finished and received two Bachelor Deg of Psychology and was accepted into the Graduate Program. She worked at Harton Mental Health. She was on one of the Crisis Teams and went out and did on site mental evaluations. She loved that job. She also entered the Nursing Program in Shelbyville at the Vocational Tech School but did not finish due to severe Automobile accident.
She loved to garden. She really didn't care if we ate any of it and gave most away. She loved growing flowers and just getting out and working in the sun and growing plants. Many times our friends would drive by and blow their horns at her out in the yard working. She got that from her Father Pat Glascoe.
She also loved her music. The Allmen Brothers and most recently Marcus King. Would set for hours listening to their songs. I knew she was having a bad day when I heard her playing those Two. Then she would be ok again and ready to go. Thank you Greg and Marcus for making giving my wife such pleasure from your music.
Jason, Joel and myself were around her when she passed away. Hardest thing in this life I will ever experience. But, she knew we were there and her spirit was felt in the room and at our homes over the next few days. She is with her parents and family members now that have left this life before her.
She will be missed greatly. She was my friend first then my wife. Our family is hurting from this hole in each of our hearts. We loved her and she loved us.
We ask that instead of flowers, she would want you to make a donation to her greatest charity St. Jude's
Hospital for children.”
