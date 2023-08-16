Fox.jpg

Charlotte Elizabeth Human Fox, 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2023, following a stroke. She was surrounded by her loving family during her final days. Born April 9, 1938 Charlotte was the daughter of Charles Carr Human and Winnie Peters Human who raised her in Wartburg. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Carson-Newman College (now University) in Jefferson City, TN in 1960.

Growing up as an only child, Charlotte greatly enjoyed the company of her many aunts, uncles and cousins. Both her parents had nine siblings, and while living with her grandparents, the door was open to relatives and neighbors aplenty. She delighted in their lively conversations, hearing the entertaining news of the rest of the family and the serious news of the men off at war. As an older child, she would travel to visit some of her relatives. Some of her fondest childhood memories are of visiting her cousins in Sequatchie Valley, learning how to ride horses on the farm. As an adult, Charlotte was completely in her element during the annual family reunions.

