Charlotte Wiseman Parish

Charlotte Wiseman Parish passed away peacefully on August 26th with her family by her side at her Tullahoma home “The Barn”, the same property where the Wiseman dairy farm was once her family’s thriving business.

Charlotte was born on the 19th of July 1937 in Tullahoma to Ollie and Mamye Wiseman. She attended South Jackson Elementary, Tullahoma High School, and The University of Tennessee. Charlotte was accomplished in so many ways, although many would never know her talents. In one sense, accomplishment is measured by what a person did and in another by who a person was. Charlotte’s focus was on the who rather than the what. She would rather be remembered by who she was rather than what she did. She centered her talents and her love on who she helped and who she supported. But in both, Charlotte lived a remarkable life.

