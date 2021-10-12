Chasity Chantae’ Lamb, 35, of Tullahoma, passed from this life Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after health complications due to COVID-19.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.
Masks are encouraged during services.
Born February 25, 1986 in Cookeville, Chasity was the daughter of Kenneth and Kathy Lee Lamb. She was preceded in death by: grandfathers, Bobby Joe Hasty and Jesse Lamb; and grandmother, Mattie Pass Lamb.
She graduated class of 2003 from Community High School and was an artist; gifted and talented from singing to tattoos she excelled. She owned and operated Altered State Studios where she brought imagination to life in forms of tattoos and make-up. She also was a gifted musician and singer. She loved her family, friends, and especially her Nanny.
Survivors include: parents, Kenny (Monica) Lamb, and Kathy (Jerry Stephenson) Lamb; brother, Bo (Katie) Lamb; sister, Amber Brown; grandmothers, Betty Hasty Wigley and Betty Wright Lamb; nephew, Theo Lamb; fiancé, Phil Bratton and his family; along with her loving dog, Oden.
Memorial donations may be to the New Destiney Dog Rescue @www.newdestineydogrescue.org or by mail: P.O. Box 707 Shelbyville, TN 37162.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 13, 2021