BAIR, GENE -1.jpg

Chauncey Eugene (Gene) Bair, Jr., 85 of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his residence following a brief illness. 

Mr. Bair was born in Dundalk, Maryland on Nov. 11, 1937, to the late Chauncey Eugene Bair, Sr. and Elizabeth Jane Fryer Bair.  After receiving an associate degree in College he enlisted for four years in the U.S. Navy.  After his enlistment he was employed as an Environmental Engineer at Arnold Air Force Base in Tullahoma until his retirement.  He then was employed for several years with the Franklin County Sheriff's Dept.  When moving to Estill Springs he and his family became members of the Faith Baptist Church where he served faithfully for approximately 40 years.  He was a member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #158 and Winchester Order of the Eastern Star #196 for over 30 years.  Mr. Bair never met a stranger.  He loved his pets dearly and spoiled them "rotten".  He will be remembered as a friend to all who knew him and one that was always willing to help anyone that needed it.  

To plant a tree in memory of Chauncey Bair, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.