Cheryl Ann Shorten, 76, of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lynchburg Nursing Home.
She was born in Winchester on July 24, 1946, to the late Ersel and Irene (Campbell) Spencer. Before her retirement, she was employed as a CNA in the healthcare industry. Cheryl enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis and the Gaithers, watching “Gunsmoke”, and making jewelry. A very spunky lady, she loved to travel to the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lincoln Ashley; brother, Phillip Spencer; grandson, Ethan Wells; and great-granddaughter, Madison Rose Arp. Cheryl is survived by her loving children, Jessica (Robert) O’Ferrell, Tina (Joshua Blair) Wells, Troy (Gerri Hammonds) Ashley, and Penny Renee-Arp (Caleb) Medley; grandchildren, Adam (Rhonda) Jenkins, Erin (Brian) Mark, Shaylee O’Ferrell (Blake), Christopher (Erica) Wells, Megan Wells, Maura Ashley (Trent), Jessica (Taylor) Smith, Jeremy Long, Jennifer Long, Dakota (Arayna) Arp, Dayton “Poncho” (Jennifer) Arp, and Dayla Arp; 19 great-grandchildren; nephews, Phillip Spencer Jr, and Paul Spencer; and several beloved friends and family members.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, Sept. 19 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Troy Deaton officiating. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 21, 2022
