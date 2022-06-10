Christian Alexander Anderson, 24, of Manchester, was born on Sept. 6, 1997, in Nashville.
Christian traveled and lived in many places but most recently lived in Glendale, Arizona up until two months ago, when he moved to Manchester, Tennessee to be with family. Christian walked with a spirit of excellence that shined everywhere he lived. In Elementary School, he received the Rotary Award, in Middle School, he was invited and attended the People to People Ambassador Program in Washington D.C., and in High School completed a half marathon at the Music City Marathon in Nashville, Tennessee. Christian graduated early with honors and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management, in December of 2018, from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. He received multiple honors and accolades from his employment, as a supervisor, with The Home Depot Corporation. Christian dedicated much of his down time working on Team Depot Projects, which serves and assists our United States Veterans. He enjoyed watching and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, with his Dad, fishing, playing games, drawing and building and making things with his hands. Christian loved spending time with his family and friends.
Preceding him in death is his grandmother, Felisa Kaye Park, who loved him dearly.
He is loved and survived by his mom and dad, Joseph and Andrea Anderson, his twin brother, John Anderson, his older sister, Breighanne Anderson, his Nonnie, Katherine Stamps, his Grandad Karl Park (Sharon), his Uncle Jimmy Andrews, his best friends Devin Colenburg (Talia) and Paul Paul (Malyssa), his aunts Angie Martin, Sammie Martin, Marissa Carta (Brandon), Nicki Carta (Whitney), Kristine Alaniz (Jesus), and too many family, cousins, and dear friends to list.
A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Christian on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Canvas Community Church in Manchester. Christian passed away tragically on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 12, 2022