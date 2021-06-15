Christina Adkinson Waters, 45, passed away Thursday June 10, 2021 at Memorial University Medical Center with her daughter Victoria, and her son William by her side.
She was born March 22, 1976 at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., and grew up Tullahoma before moving to Savannah where she lived for the past twenty years. She graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor’s degree. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvah K. Adkinson.
Christina was a story teller and loved to plan events throughout her life. She worked for the Alzheimer's Association planning non-profit events in the legacy of her dad. Most recently, she was a part of the Glamping Adventures where she was able to live out her dream of taking on the great outdoors and doing what she loved; fishing, hunting, and meeting new people.
Christina's family simply describes her as someone who "Lived a Big Life", and was "Always on the move". Her family will truly miss her but know she is on her next adventure; dancing and fishing on the lakes of heaven with her father by her side.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria J. Waters, son, William C. Waters, mother, Imogene Higgs Adkinson, sister, Kimberly Adkinson, brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Catalina Adkinson, her niece, Madison Adkinson, and many family and friends who loved her dearly.
A Memorial Service was held Sunday, June 13 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Tullahoma News – June 16, 2021