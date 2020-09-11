Christine B. Hodge of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Tennova Harton Hospital the age of 91 years. Graveside services were scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 at Oakwood Cemetery.
Christine, the daughter of the late John T. and Vester E. Holder Huddleston, was born in Tullahoma June 22, 1929. She worked for many years as a supervisor at Daun-Ray Casuals. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed attending her Bible study group. She loved watching the game show network, eating candy, being with her grandchildren and watching her grandson coach THS and Motlow Softball. She also enjoyed fishing with her late husband and eating, especially when Mitch and George cooked.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hodge; sons, Fred Hodge Jr and Joseph Thomas Hodge; brother, Thomas Ray Huddleston and sisters, Helen Lucille Evans, Mary Sue Arnold, Evelyn Marie Banks and Mildred Louise Knight.
Mrs. Hodge is survived by son, Denny Hodge (Teresa) of Gallatin; daughters, Kathy Barfield (George) of Tullahoma and Freida Johnson (Mitchell) of Seymour, Ind.; grandchildren, Ashley Robinson (Keith) of Gallatin, Brandy Folse (Brandon) of Japan, Denny Hodge Jr (Jaida) of San Antonio, Texas, Tiffany Edwards (Greg) of Dudleytown, Ind., Shaun Johnson of Seymour, Ind., and Gary Barfield (Tracy) of Tullahoma and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Battered Women of Gallatin. Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 13, 2020