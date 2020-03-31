Christine Marie Jenkins, 66, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lifecare Center in Tullahoma.
Christine was born in San Diego, Calif., on Aug. 13, 1953, the daughter of the late Theodore and Mildred Keller Jenkins. She was a recruiter for the Senior Center in Winchester before her retirement. Christine loved nature, and she enjoyed animals, but especially cats. She had a love for art, history, and children, but her favorite was listening to Rock ‘n Roll music. She was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.
Christine is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mildred Keller Jenkins. She is survived by her two sisters, Kathy Sherrill (Michael) and Ruth Gallegos (Al); two nephews, Max Funk and Ponci Gallegos; four nieces, Ivy Judge, Chloe Davis, and Meghan Morris, Lacey Burns; several great nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jenkins Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 1, 2020