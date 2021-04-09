Christopher Shawn Haraway, 50, of Belvidere passed away on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
He was born in Florence, Alabama on July 3, 1970 to James E. Haraway and Virginia Dare Howell Towry. Funeral services was held Friday in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Hastings and Bryan Cordell officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Nay, Phil Campbell, James Cooper, Dustin Haraway, Dylan Haraway, and Ryan Haraway serving as pallbearers, and Steven Woolwine, Roger Tayarl, Stephen Hagood, Scott Graham, Jason Jones, Jimmy Coal, Derek Worley, David Putnam, Bobby Steadman, Salvador Ruiz, and Jeff Harrell as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to, HaveiHope Inc. 100 Drake Drive Unit 562, Normal, AL 35762.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 11, 2021