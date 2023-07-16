Clara B. Rogers of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Regency Health Care and Rehab in Huntsville at the age of 99. Funeral Services are scheduled on Tuesday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mulberry Cemetery in Mulberry, TN. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service time.

Mrs. Rogers, a native of Lynchburg, was the daughter of the late Willie Wilson and Grace Lela Young Childers. She was a member of the Westside Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed needlework, including quilting and gardening.  She loved her family dearly and enjoyed planning family reunions and celebrating the Holidays.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.