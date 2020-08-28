Clara May Ferguson, 67, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.
A native of Franklin County, Clara was born in Winchester on May 29, 1953 to the late James Richard and Ruby O’Dell (Hall) Isbell. She was a 1971 graduate of Huntland High School and had attended Motlow State Community College. Clara had been employed at UTSI for over thirty years as a secretary and had also worked at Morning Pointe for eight years as a night time receptionist. She will be remembered for her caring and loving nature, as she was always there to give a helping hand to others. Clara was a loyal friend to many, and she cherished the time spent with her beloved family, especially her precious grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death the father of her children, Lonnie Lynn Ferguson; and brother-in-law, Kenneth L. Enochs.
Clara is survived by her loving children, Chris (Robbin) Ferguson and Hollie Lynn (Chris) Havner, both of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Amber Ferguson, Bubba Ferguson, Gabriall Havner, and Kristin Havner; sister, Ruby Jean Isbell Enochs of Tullahoma; nieces, Wendy Gayle Blaylock of Manchester, and Anna Enochs of Tullahoma; nephew, Shannon Enochs of Tullahoma; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and great friend, Mary (Tom) Peterson.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 28 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment followed at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 30, 2020