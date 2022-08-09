Clara Pearl Rice Tolliver, 81, of Winchester departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Franklin Manor in Winchester following an extended illness.

Ms. Tolliver was born in Decherd, on April 27, 1941, to the late Sallie Anne Goins Rice and John Henry Rice. Ms. Tolliver married and lived most of her life in Wyoming. She spent the last 12 years of her employment working at Pioneer Manor in Wyoming before returning to Tennessee in 2011. Ms. Tolliver resided in the Keith Springs Community in Belvidere before she could no longer care for herself. She last attended the former Church of the First Born in Winchester. She would often talk of how she enjoyed hunting and fishing when she was younger. Her memories of Wyoming were some that she cherished dearly, and always wanted to return to Tennessee.

