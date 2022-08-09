Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Clara Pearl Rice Tolliver, 81, of Winchester departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Franklin Manor in Winchester following an extended illness.
Ms. Tolliver was born in Decherd, on April 27, 1941, to the late Sallie Anne Goins Rice and John Henry Rice. Ms. Tolliver married and lived most of her life in Wyoming. She spent the last 12 years of her employment working at Pioneer Manor in Wyoming before returning to Tennessee in 2011. Ms. Tolliver resided in the Keith Springs Community in Belvidere before she could no longer care for herself. She last attended the former Church of the First Born in Winchester. She would often talk of how she enjoyed hunting and fishing when she was younger. Her memories of Wyoming were some that she cherished dearly, and always wanted to return to Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Tolliver was preceded in death by her husband, William Tolliver and sons; Rayburn and Timothy Bradford and friend, Douglas Bradford; grandson, Richard Bradford, brother, Herman Rice and sister, Margaret Bradford. She is survived by her sons; Carl Bradford of Decherd, Tenn., Steve Bradford of Osage, Wyoming, daughters; Martha Conway of Casper, Wyoming, Janice Lavallie of Austin, Texas. One brother, Carl Rice of Oklahoma. Her beloved friends, Pastor Rodger and Wilma Bunch of Morgantown, Indiana.
Services were held Friday, Aug. 5 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Rodger Bunch, officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma where she was laid to rest beside her late husband, William.
Grant Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 10, 2022
