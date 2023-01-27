Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield, of Franklin, passed this life on Jan. 19, 2023, at her residence, at the age of 91.
Mrs. Mansfield was born in Weakley County to the late Chester Author “Chet” Byrd and Mary Gwendolyn Adams “Polly” Byrd and was a member of Manchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Gleason High School. Mrs. Mansfield lived in Tullahoma for 48 years before moving to Franklin. While in Tullahoma she attended Wesley Heights Methodists Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she loved crafts, scrap booking and sewing and made clothes for her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mansfield is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe B. Mansfield, one sister, Louetta Jenkins and husband Bill. She is survived by one daughter, Terri Mansfield Bainbridge of Nashville; three sons, Joel Mansfield and wife Brenda, Tim Mansfield and wife Viva, and Johnny Mansfield and wife Karen all of Tullahoma; two sisters, Shirley Michie and husband Bob of Memphis, Rachel Hurford and husband Harve of Elizabethtown Ill., five grandchildren, James Mansfield, Laurie Perry, Amanda Wright, Sarah Mansfield, and Dustin Mansfield; eight great-grandchildren, Will, Emalee, Samuel, Andrew, Hayley, Landon, Sawyer and Cooper; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Jan. 23 with Pastor Jimmy Wright officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude’s Hospital.
