Clarence "C.E." Vincent, 88, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at The Waters of Winchester.  C.E. was born on Feb. 18, 1934, in Athens to the late Hugh Turney and Alpha Omega (Arnett) Vincent. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor John Segree and Pastor David Cunningham officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 15, 2022

