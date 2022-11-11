Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Clarence Clinton Prunty, 92, was born into eternal life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Solemnity of All Saints, in San Diego, California. He was born August 13, 1930 to Francis Patrick and Victoria Josephine (Schmit) Prunty at their home outside Andover, South Dakota. Delivered by his father, he was the 8th of 16 children. He attended a one room country school, Willowdale #160, and graduated from Andover High School in 1948. He excelled in basketball, math and science. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen.
Clarence enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and in 1952 became a Fighter Pilot flying many aircraft the most advanced being the F86 (Sabre). He served on active duty from 1950 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict. While assigned to a Fighter Squadron at the Air Defense Command in Tacoma, WA, he met Joanna Emma Hugye. They married on September 25, 1954 in Sedro-Woolley, WA. In 1956, Clarence transferred to the AF Reserves and Air National Guard ferrying airplanes across the United States while attending Parks College of St. Louis University majoring in aeronautical engineering. While living in St. Louis, Joanna and Clarence's first two daughters were born. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force on October 30, 1961 at the rank of Captain.
The family moved to Tullahoma, TN in 1959, where Clarence worked at the Arnold Engineering Development Center for Arnold Research Organization testing aircraft in the supersonic wind tunnels. There three more children were born. In 1965, the family moved to Sunnyvale, CA where their last child was born. Clarence helped negotiate the first support service contract to operate and maintain the 12-foot pressure wind tunnel at NASA Ames. He then went to work for ARO at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, CA. He was a member of the Supersonic Aerodynamic Testing Association. During his career, Clarence tested every aircraft (commercial, black and military) made between 1960 and 1980.
Clarence and Joanna raised six children. He coached basketball and Little League. He planted a garden every year. He planned family trips to South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska every 3 years to visit his parents, brothers and sisters. He cared for his wife of 63 years until her death on May 19, 2018. He thought the 2017 Prunty Family Reunion was going to be the last one he would attend but he traveled to the 2019 and 2021 reunions. Family was very important to Clarence.
Following retirement in 1992, Clarence and Joanna moved to Medford, Oregon where Clarence was an avid tennis player and golfer. In 2005 they moved to San Diego, CA where Clarence enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sports games, playing tennis and visiting with family and friends. He drove the “elderly” to their appointments volunteering for Rides and Smiles program until he was 85 believing we should always volunteer and give back to the community.
Survivors include children: Brenda (Alan) Bartholic of Lady Lake, Fla.; Deborah Prunty, Warrenton, VA; Diana (Alan) Ruzicka, New Market, AL; John (Livia) Prunty, San Diego, CA; James (Cara) Prunty, San Jose, CA; Joseph (Laura) Prunty, Atlanta, GA. Ten grandchildren: Stefanie Hale and Christine Bartholic, Westminster, CO; Katherine (Mark) Fry, Huntsville, AL; Jennifer Ruzicka and Shane Jensen, Madison, AL; Jason (Allison) Ruzicka, Huntsville, AL; Nicholas (Delaney) Prunty, Chicago, IL; Allison Prunty, Santa Monica, CA and Scotty Prunty, San Diego, CA; Luke and Emma Prunty, Atlanta, GA and five great grandchildren: Robert and Addison Hale, Westminster, CO; Sebastian Fry, Sofie and Lucy Ruzicka, Huntsville, AL. Two brothers: Eugene, Bristol, SD; William (Elizabeth), Salinas, CA; three sisters: Sister Patricia Prunty (Presentation Sisters), Sioux Falls, SD; Dorothy (John) Meier, Normal, IL; and Theresa (Darell) Evers, Mankato, MN.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers: Robert, Edward, and Tom Prunty; seven sisters: Mary Prunty, Marge Wing, Evelyn Overas, Cecelia (Heinen) Jurgens, Elizabeth (Grode) Gollnick, Ruth Prunty and Marian Grode; and one granddaughter: Monica Ruzicka.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dece. 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, San Diego, CA officiated by the Very Reverend Nicholas Clavin. Reception at the Church, 11-12:45; Interment at 1:30 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please offer a Catholic mass for Clarence.
