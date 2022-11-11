Clarence Clinton Prunty, 92, was born into eternal life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Solemnity of All Saints, in San Diego, California. He was born August 13, 1930 to Francis Patrick and Victoria Josephine (Schmit) Prunty at their home outside Andover, South Dakota. Delivered by his father, he was the 8th of 16 children. He attended a one room country school, Willowdale #160, and graduated from Andover High School in 1948. He excelled in basketball, math and science. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen.

Clarence enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and in 1952 became a Fighter Pilot flying many aircraft the most advanced being the F86 (Sabre).  He served on active duty from 1950 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict. While assigned to a Fighter Squadron at the Air Defense Command in Tacoma, WA, he met Joanna Emma Hugye. They married on September 25, 1954 in Sedro-Woolley, WA.  In 1956, Clarence transferred to the AF Reserves and Air National Guard ferrying airplanes across the United States while attending Parks College of St. Louis University majoring in aeronautical engineering. While living in St. Louis, Joanna and Clarence's first two daughters were born. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force on October 30, 1961 at the rank of Captain.

