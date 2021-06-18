Clarice Maria Foreman Sweeton, 70, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on April 2, 1951 to the late Clarence William and Rose Ann Foreman. Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Marion Pope officiating. Interment will be at Cowan Montgomery cemetery with Anthony Kapalczynski, Landon Goff, Frank Saylor, Luke Tagarao, Caden Robertson, and Keith Kennedy serving as pallbearers.
