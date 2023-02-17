Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Clark Miles Walker, 84, of The Villages, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on February 10, 2023. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on April 8, 1938 to Charlotte and Harry Walker. He proudly served his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force for 27 years. Mr. Walker also worked for Calspan and Microcraft in Tullahoma, Tennessee for several years. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Shirley Walker of The Villages, Florida; sons: Patrick Walker (Darleen) of Orlando, Florida, Keith Walker (Sheri) of Cookeville, TN and Dennis Walker (Jenny) of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Kelly), Brian (Alana), Casey, Leilani, Leslie, Luke and Hiram; brothers: Gary Walker (Jackie) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Brian Walker (Gregg) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister-in-law: Sharon Walker of Rochelle, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Charlotte Walker and his brother: Harry “Jim” Walker, III.
A service was held Tuesday, February 14 at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Duane Marburger officiating. Interment followed at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.purcellfuneralhome.com
Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida. Was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News- Feb. 19, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Clark Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.