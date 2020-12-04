Clark Wesley Francis left this earth Sunday Nov. 29, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Hospital.

Wesley was born at Franklin County hospital on Nov. 8, 1979 to Clark and Earline Wilkerson Francis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at noon with Pastor John Patton officiating and Pastor Dwight Rowe eulogizing.  Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. The Repast will be held at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. The family requests all attendees please wear a mask and keep six feet apart for social distancing.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 6, 2020

