Claude Eady, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt Bedford County Medical Center in Shelbyville.
He was born in Moore County on Sept. 28, 1924 to the late Morris and Ella (Whitaker) Eady. Claude was employed for over forty years at Jack Daniels Distillery. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming and tending to cattle, as well as fishing. In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters. He was a life-long member of Berry Chapel AME Church, where he served as a choir member, usher, class leader, trustee, and steward.
Claude is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Dorothy H. Eady of Lynchburg; son, Kevin (Danielle) Eady of Columbia, sister, Ruby Trollinger of Shelbyville; granddaughter, Maya Horner of Spring Hill; and several nieces and nephews. A walk-thru visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Highview Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 15, 2021