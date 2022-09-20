Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Claytie Cooper Rosborough Cook, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Vanderbilt-Harton Medical Center in Tullahoma. She was born in Bedford County on Sept. 11, 1929, to the late Joe and Kathleen (Cooper) Rosborough. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Layne officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Bank Cemetery in the Flat Creek Community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lynchburg First United Methodist Church.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
