Clayton Dwagne Green, 38, of Estill Springs, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems-Winchester. He was born on June 16, 1983 in Ingles, Ill., to Mark and Lisa Green. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner. Interment will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery in Francisco, Ala.
Tullahoma News – March 23, 2022