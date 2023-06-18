Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Clayton L. White, Jr. of Manchester passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 79.
Mr. White was born in Weymouth, MA to the late Clayton L. White, Sr. and Mary Bouchard White. During his life Mr. White served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and was retired from the Department of Defense. His passion in life was jazz music. Mr. White began playing the drums at the age of 5, and was playing professionally in nightclubs by the age of 11. He played professionally for many years, and shared the stage with a host of renowned musicians such as Buddy Rich. In addition to his parents, Mr. White was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane J. White. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Nadaskay White; and two sisters, Charlene Williams (Tom), and Mary Kramaskl (Walter).
Per Mr. White’s request, no services are being planned at this time, but for those who wish, he requested that donations in his memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 18, 2023
