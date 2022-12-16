Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Clayton Sherman Embry, 67, of Murfreesboro passed away at Selected Specialty Hospital in Nashville on Nov. 17, 2022, of complications from a motor vehicle accident.
A native of Coffee County, Mr. Embry was born in Manchester on Jan. 15, 1955. He attended Tullahoma City Schools and was a member of the THS Class of 1973. In high school, he loved participating in band and chorus. Mr. Embry enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1975 and completed basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. He was an inventory management specialist at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During his enlistment he achieved the rank of Sergeant and he also completed requirements for his bachelor’s degree in human resources. He was honored to be a member of the Military Airlift Command Honor Guard. After his honorable discharge in 1979, Mr. Embry was employed by Veterans Administration Tennessee Valley Healthcare for many years where he continued to serve his country and fellow veterans. He has a love for music and history, and he especially enjoyed writing poems and short stories. He will be missed dearly and will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Ruth (Henshaw) Embry of Tullahoma.
He is survived by sister, Robin Dianne Young of Winchester; uncle and aunt, Bill and Helen Henshaw of Lynchburg, Tennessee; and several cousins.
A private family graveside committal service was held at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma with Reverend Bill Midgett presiding and military honors bestowed. Watson-North Funeral Home 405 Sharp Springs Road, Winchester, TN 37398 (931)967-2345, www.watsonfhtn.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 18, 2022
