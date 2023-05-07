Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Clem Allison Reese passed away Tuesday, May 2 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital. He was born July 18, 1932, to the late Charles Armstrong Reese and Carrie Marshall Reese in Hartsville. They moved to Hendersonville when he was six months old. He graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1950 and joined the United States Air Force. After basic training, he spent one year at Cornell University studying Russian and Romanian languages. The remainder of his duty was overseas mainly in Ankara and Istanbul, Turkey. He enrolled at Tennessee Technological University in 1956, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation he worked for Florida Power and Light in Miami, Florida, TVA in Gallatin, Tennessee, Brown Engineering in Huntsville, Alabama. He married his wife of 59 years, Lyn Rhodes Reese of Chattanooga, May 9, 1964, and moved to Tullahoma in 1965, where he worked for ARO and Calspan until he retired in 1985.
He had been a member of Tullahoma Lions Club, Wildcat Booster Club, charter member of Tullahoma Quarterback Club, American Legion, VFW, Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the Lakewood Country Club. He was a long-time member of The Church of Christ at Cedar Lane.
He served on the Tullahoma Board of Education nine years, Tullahoma Utilities Board sixteen years, Duck River Utility Commission nine years, and American Public Power Advisory Council six years.
He is survived by his wife and beloved children daughter Dawn Reese and son Charles Reese, both of Chattanooga, and grandson Byron Bass.
His body was donated to Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in the hope he might help others. Per his request, there is no service.
Tullahoma News – May 7, 2023
