Clem Allison Reese passed away Tuesday, May 2 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital. He was born July 18, 1932, to the late Charles Armstrong Reese and Carrie Marshall Reese in Hartsville. They moved to Hendersonville when he was six months old. He graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1950 and joined the United States Air Force. After basic training, he spent one year at Cornell University studying Russian and Romanian languages. The remainder of his duty was overseas mainly in Ankara and Istanbul, Turkey. He enrolled at Tennessee Technological University in 1956, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation he worked for Florida Power and Light in Miami, Florida, TVA in Gallatin, Tennessee, Brown Engineering in Huntsville, Alabama. He married his wife of 59 years, Lyn Rhodes Reese of Chattanooga, May 9, 1964, and moved to Tullahoma in 1965, where he worked for ARO and Calspan until he retired in 1985.

He had been a member of Tullahoma Lions Club, Wildcat Booster Club, charter member of Tullahoma Quarterback Club, American Legion, VFW, Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the Lakewood Country Club. He was a long-time member of The Church of Christ at Cedar Lane.

