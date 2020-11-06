Clifford C. Hand, 74, of Tullahoma passed Nov. 2, 2020. Cliff was born on June 25, 1946 in Donelson.
Cliff was a member of the 1964 Franklin County High School alumni and from an early age Cliff had a natural ear for music and played guitar in multiple “sock hop” bands of the day. Cliff graduated from drafting school and became a draftsman for the Tennessee Highway Department. Cliff worked as a surveyor in 1964 and was part of the team that surveyed Interstate I-24 at the east foot of the mountain. While with the TN Highway Department, Cliff worked in several capacities ultimately being trained in computer aided highway design.
Cliff went on to work for Allen and Hoshall Inc., an engineering consultant firm based in Memphis, initially in the civil engineering department and then becoming the senior plumbing systems and fire protection designer for hospitals, foundries, military hangers and the like. Cliff held both Vice President and President of the local Memphis Chapter of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) and had the distinction of being one of few who took and passed the initial offering of the plumbing engineering certification exam on his first attempt. While at Allen and Hoshall, Cliff met Betty Roberts and they were married in 1980.
Later in his career Cliff worked for The Facility Group of Smyrna Georgia, until his retirement. In retirement Cliff and Betty enjoyed playing golf together and with his “Godfathers” golfing buddies at Lakewood Golf and Country Club in Tullahoma, where he made three of his five hole-in-ones. Cliff was predeceased by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Pingston; his mother, Geraldine Pingston and sister Edie Ivey.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son and daughter, Jeff Hand (Marsha) and Julie Rathmann (Ryan), their mother Dianne Shaffer; his six grandchildren, Alex, Cassidy, Jenna, Micah, Talon and Amber; two brothers, Pete Hand (Andrea) and Jon Hand (Anita), brother-in-law Bob Ivey, sister-in-law Sallii Whiteaker and brother-in-law Tom Whiteaker.
A private service is being held for family with plans for a celebration of life event in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Cliff’s name to the American Cancer Society of TN or your preferred local charity. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 8, 2020