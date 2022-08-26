Lewis obit.jpg

Clifton Reginald "Reg" Lewis

Clifton Reginald “Reg” Lewis died at his home on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 80 years old. The son of the late Clifton Roscoe Lewis and Eleanor Mitchell Lewis, Reg was born on August 1st, 1942 and grew up in Tullahoma. Reg enjoyed a very active upbringing including riding his motorcycles, fishing with his father in the lakes around Middle Tennessee, and earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Reg attended the University of Tennessee - Knoxville, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, earning both a Bachelor’s of Science degree as well as an ROTC Commission. After graduation, Reg served in Korea as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Artillery. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Reg returned to UT - Knoxville to pursue graduate studies and it was then that he met his wife Anne Weatherly Caudill, (also a UT - Knoxville graduate) who was born and grew up in Elizabethton. Reg earned his Master’s degree in Finance/Economics and was married in 1967, after which Reg and Anne moved to Connecticut to start their lives together. Reg had a successful career in Finance working for Winchester Repeating Arms in New Haven, C.T., the Olin Ski Company in Middletown, CT., in various business consulting capacities in Connecticut, and finally with Olin Chemicals in Rochester, N.Y.

