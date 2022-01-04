Clint Bradford “Brad” Lamons, 49, of Tullahoma went to be with his heavenly father Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. He was born Dec. 1, 1972 in Murfreesboro.
A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 2 with David Cates officiating. Interment followed in Lynchburg Cemetery.
Brad is survived by his lifelong partner and wife, Kim (Carter) Lamons; parents, Jack and Nancy (Walker) Lamons of Tullahoma; special uncle, Earl Lamons of Nashville; and special in-laws, the Russell family of Lincoln County.
Brad previously served in both the Tennessee Army National Guard and Air National Guard. He served on the Governor’s Task Force for Marijuana Eradication and was employed by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department prior to his disability due to Multiple Sclerosis.
Pallbearers were Mickey Miller, Charlie Marshall, Tracy Taylor, Judd Matheny, Mont Champion, Bailey Miller, and Bubba Lehmann. Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Ayers, John Ayers and Cousins.
Lynchburg Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 5, 2022