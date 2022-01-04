Clint Bradford “Brad” Lamons

Clint Bradford “Brad” Lamons 

Clint Bradford “Brad” Lamons, 49, of Tullahoma went to be with his heavenly father Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.  He was born Dec. 1, 1972 in Murfreesboro. 

A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 2 with David Cates officiating.  Interment followed in Lynchburg Cemetery.

Brad is survived by his lifelong partner and wife, Kim (Carter) Lamons; parents, Jack and Nancy (Walker) Lamons of Tullahoma; special uncle, Earl Lamons of Nashville; and special in-laws, the Russell family of Lincoln County.

Brad previously served in both the Tennessee Army National Guard and Air National Guard.  He served on the Governor’s Task Force for Marijuana Eradication and was employed by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department prior to his disability due to Multiple Sclerosis.

Pallbearers were Mickey Miller, Charlie Marshall, Tracy Taylor, Judd Matheny, Mont Champion, Bailey Miller, and Bubba Lehmann. Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Ayers, John Ayers and Cousins.

Lynchburg Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 5, 2022

To plant a tree in memory of Clint Lamons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.