On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Clinton Taylor (CT) Gurley, of Columbia, beloved son and father of two, passed away at the age of 37.
CT was born on Dec. 12, 1983 in Nashville, to Melanie Barton Gurley Elam and Ricky David Gurley. He worked for Parks and Recreation in Columbia a few years. During that time, he saved a co-worker’s life by performing CPR immediately following a heart attack. He was recognized by the mayor for his quick actions and proclaimed Friday, July 11, 2014 Clinton Taylor Gurley Day in recognition of his heroism. He was employed with an Arbor Service at the time of his death.
CT loved to be outside. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, swimming and fishing, especially with his children. He was known for his infectious smile, wonderful hugs and his never-failing politeness and respect, especially to anyone his elder. He was quick witted, funny and kind, always willing to respond to anyone in need.
CT was preceded in death by grandparents Guinn and Mary Frances Barton Williams, Roy H. Barton, Sr., Ray and Dorothy Gurley and Uncle Skip Gurley. He is survived by his children Kaydence and Alex Gurley (Heather) of Columbia., his father Ricky Gurley, Hazel Green, Ala., mother Melanie Barton Gurley Elam and step father Les Elam, Tullahoma, grandmother Martha Barton, Tullahoma, sisters Amber Gurley Odette (Derek) Tullahoma and Jennifer Landers Lewis (Lonnie) Huntsville, Ala., nieces and nephews Hannah, Lilly, Tucker, Spencer and girlfriend Danielle Orvis, Spring Hill.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 28, 2021