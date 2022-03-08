Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.