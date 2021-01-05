Clofton Leon Caldwell, 88, of Tullahoma passed away Jan. 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 13, 1932 to the late Elmer Roger Caldwell and Ida Izorra Cleek Caldwell. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Tracy Foster and Brian Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove UMC Cemetery. Ron Cunningham, Nathaniel Caldwell, Adam Martin, Ronnie Caldwell, Bradley Buchanan and Stephen Farrington will be serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021