Clova Loraine Ridge Caldwell of Farragut was called to her heavenly home Saturday, July 10, 2021, just five weeks before her 100th birthday.
Mrs. Caldwell, originally from east Tennessee, was a 60-year resident of Tullahoma before returning to east Tennessee to spend her last years near family there. During her time in Tullahoma, Mrs. Caldwell was an active member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma where she cherished her many longtime friendships. Mrs. Caldwell loved to travel and she always looked forward to playing cards and other games with family and friends. Mrs. Caldwell was also a competitive bowler well into her 80’s, with a room full of trophies and plaques honoring her many games with scores of 200 and above and her series scores of 500 and above. In addition, Mrs. Caldwell particularly enjoyed her daily telephone conversations with her younger sister Christine and her special friend Callie Allen.
Mrs. Caldwell was born in Lenoir City, TN to the late William Riley and Annie Hughes Ridge. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Caldwell is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert A. Caldwell; three sisters, Hazel Davis, Christine Crabtree, and Juanita Blevins; and three brothers, Albert Ridge, J.D. Ridge, and W.R. Ridge Jr.
She is survived by her son, Charles Caldwell (Brenda); two grandchildren, Scott Caldwell (Susan), and Molly Young (Jamie); five great-grandchildren, Madison, Jay, Katy Ann, Austin, and Chesney; and one great-great-grandson, M’Lijah.
Graveside services were held July 14 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Scott A. Caldwell officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 18, 2021