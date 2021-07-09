Clyde Franklin Bell, Sr., 85, of Tullahoma, passed away on Saturday, June 26 at his home after a long illness.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Naydell Swafford Bell; two sons, Clyde Franklin (Anita) Bell, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Michael Stephen (Elizabeth) Bell of Conroe, Texas; one brother, Samuel Henderson Bell of Chattanooga; two step-daughters; seven grandchildren, Michael (Buffie) Bell, David Bell, Lisa (Robert) Ray, Mary Bell, Olivia Bell, Matthew Crowell and Shaun Crowell; and five great-grandchildren, Domianna, Analisa, Connor, Evan and Lillian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Houston Bell and Nellie Swarson Bell; and his daughter, Wendy Paige Bell Owen.
Mr. Bell was a mechanical engineer and was employed during his life by G.E. and AEDC and was also the owner of a music record company and Precision International. Mr. Bell grew up in Chattanooga where he excelled in both basketball and tennis.
Services were held Friday, July 9 at Kilgore Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Marble Plains Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mr. Bell’s memory be made to Marble Plains Baptist Church.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 11, 2021