Col. Michael Hill Gavlick, 77, of Wartrace, passed away on May 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. 

Col. Gavlick was born on December 23, 1945, in Memphis to the late Anthony and Colleen Yearwood Gavlick.  In 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marines, where he served for 24 years. Col. Gavlick received two master’s degrees from Pepperdine University and Stanford University. Following his retirement from the Marines, he received his PHD on May 10, 2002, from Vanderbilt Peabody College in Leadership Higher Education. He later became a professor at Vanderbilt University, where he taught Leadership in Higher Education for nine years. In his spare time, he enjoyed listing to 50’s and 60’s rock and roll music, being outdoors, collecting baseball cards and stamps.  In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Gavlick and brother, John Gavlick. 

Service information

May 13
Visitation
Saturday, May 13, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Watson Funeral Home & Memorial Park
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
May 13
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 13, 2023
3:00PM
Watson Funeral Home & Memorial Park
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
