Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Col. Michael Hill Gavlick, 77, of Wartrace, passed away on May 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Col. Gavlick was born on December 23, 1945, in Memphis to the late Anthony and Colleen Yearwood Gavlick. In 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marines, where he served for 24 years. Col. Gavlick received two master’s degrees from Pepperdine University and Stanford University. Following his retirement from the Marines, he received his PHD on May 10, 2002, from Vanderbilt Peabody College in Leadership Higher Education. He later became a professor at Vanderbilt University, where he taught Leadership in Higher Education for nine years. In his spare time, he enjoyed listing to 50’s and 60’s rock and roll music, being outdoors, collecting baseball cards and stamps. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Gavlick and brother, John Gavlick.
Col. Gavlick is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jung Sook Kim Gavlick of Wartrace and daughter, Cathy Eledge of Florida.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Watson Funeral Home with Military Honors bestowed. Watson Funeral Home 405 Sharp Springs Road, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2345, www.watsonfhtn.com.
Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 7, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Col. Michael Hill Gavlick, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.