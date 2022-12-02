GRANT, COMER001 (2).jpg

Comer Ray Grant

Comer Ray Grant, 73, of Normandy departed this life Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following an extended illness.

Mr. Grant was born in Tullahoma to the late Comer Grant and Mevaline Berryhill Grant on February 16, 1949. He attended the Tullahoma Church of God of Prophecy. Before becoming disabled, Mr. Grant was employed for several years as a heavy Equipment Operator in Commercial Construction. When he was younger, Mr. Grant loved to hunt and fish with his children. He was an avid outdoorsman and taught all of his children how to shoot. In more recent years he enjoyed watching game shows on T.V. his favorite was Jeopardy. He will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.

