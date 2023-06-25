Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Connie Adams (nee Rounsaville) died peacefully at home on June 18, 2023 in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 75 after a long illness.
Connie is survived by her husband of 38 years Gary Adams, and two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and step father Laura and Max Coffey of Mobile AL and her daughter Angela Sandoval of Orlando.
Connie was born on Leap year Feb. 29, 1948 in Oak Ridge. She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1965 where she was a member of the Top Ten Per Cent. She attended Tennessee Tech and the University of Louisville, where she studied Accounting. In Louisville she worked in accounting at Arby’s and Phillip Morris. At NTS Development Company she was manager of finance and accounting. In 1985 she married Gary Adams and they moved to Orlando.
Services will be held this fall in the Memorial Garden at Connie’s church, The Wekiva Presbyterian Church.
Tullahoma News – June 25, 2023
