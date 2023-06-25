Adams.JPG

Connie Adams (nee Rounsaville) died peacefully at home on June 18, 2023 in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 75 after a long illness.

Connie is survived by her husband of 38 years Gary Adams, and two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and step father Laura and Max Coffey of Mobile AL and her daughter Angela Sandoval of Orlando.

