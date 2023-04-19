Connie Darleane Butner, 63, of Tullahoma, passed away on April 15, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Connie was born on Nov. 4, 1959, the daughter of the late Marion and Phyllis Bell. She retired from Vanderbilt Tennova Hospital in Tullahoma where she was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. She was always conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, care, and true compassion. She had a gift of always serving people which was exemplified throughout her career.  She was a long-time member of The Community Play House and American Legion Auxiliary of Tullahoma. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching classic horror movies, and making various crafts, but her specialty was scrapbooking and making cards for friends and family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

