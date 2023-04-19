Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Connie Darleane Butner, 63, of Tullahoma, passed away on April 15, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Connie was born on Nov. 4, 1959, the daughter of the late Marion and Phyllis Bell. She retired from Vanderbilt Tennova Hospital in Tullahoma where she was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. She was always conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, care, and true compassion. She had a gift of always serving people which was exemplified throughout her career. She was a long-time member of The Community Play House and American Legion Auxiliary of Tullahoma. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching classic horror movies, and making various crafts, but her specialty was scrapbooking and making cards for friends and family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George Bell; and brother- in- law, Kenneth Bennett. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, David Butner; son, Kendall Butner (Heather); daughter, Marian Butner (Bradley McGill); brother, Randy Bell (Rita); two sisters, Edith Bennett and Phyllis Broadwick (Ben); two grandchildren, Alice Butner and Victoria Butner.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, April 20 at Tullahoma Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Internment to immediately follow in Bethany Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Ave., Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
