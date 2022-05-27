Funeral services for Connie Lynn Benson, 70, of Tullahoma, were held Friday, May 27 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed at Head of Hurricane Cemetery.
Ms. Benson passed from this life on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Connie was born on Oct. 8, 1951, to the late James and Ethel Ray in Coffee County. She was a home maker and enjoyed camping drinking coffee and sitting on her porch, and most importantly spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, her husband of 48 years, Lawrence Curtis Benson; two brothers, John Ray, and Roger Ray. She is survived by one son, Tony Curtis Benson; two daughters, Stephanie Watkins (Rodney) and Cindy Baker; two brothers, Eddie Ray, and Jimmy Ray; one sister, Nellie Hill; six grandchildren, Christopher Watkins, Dylan Watkins, Ashely Watkins, Dalton Dunehew, Levi Dunehew, and Shakira Dunehew; three great grandchildren, Christopher Watkins, Jr., Caydence Watkins, and Cameron Watkins; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 29, 2022