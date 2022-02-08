Connie Marie Woosley of Moore County passed this life on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 72.
Connie Marie was born in Nashville to the late William Douglas and Lois Sewell Hartman. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School. She then married Claude Woosley in 1968 and they had two children, a son and a daughter. After her two children were born, she attended Motlow State Community College and Middle Tennessee State University where she earned her teaching degree. Connie Marie taught at Bel-Aire Elementary School in Tullahoma, and later at Harris Middle School in Shelbyville. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, working in her garden, tending to her flowers, coaching girls Junior Pro basketball, and staying at her cabin in the mountains. She was a member of Owl Hollow Church of Christ in Franklin County, and the Tennessee Education Association.
Mrs. Woosley is survived by her husband, Claude Benjamin Woosley; one son, Christopher Shane Woosley (Sonia); one daughter, Tiffany Marie Woosley (Chad Reed); one granddaughter, Breanna Woosley; two grandsons, Blake Woosley, and Evan Woosley-Reed; and three brothers, William Douglas Hartman, Jr, Randy Hartman, and Phillip Hartman.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Byron Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden with Blake Woosley, Evan Woosley-Reed, Larry Ledford, Gary Ledford, Arturo Zarate, and Tim Hartman serving as pallbearers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Compassus and their caregivers; Rita Barbour, Angela Patterson, and Sherri Jacocks, who provided compassionate, excellent care for Connie. Also, a special thank you to Amanda Melton, and Michelle Milliken, two other caregivers who provided compassionate, excellent care. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Connie’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Memorials Processing- 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 9, 2022