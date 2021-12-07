Constance Elaine "Connie" Clouser of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at NHC Healthcare at the age of 86. Mrs. Clouser was born in Stevensville, Pa., to the late Wilbur Roscoe and Grace Ellyn Taylor Clouser. During her life, Ms. Clouser attended the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Richard "Dick" Clouser. She is survived by one son, Phillip Linebaugh and his wife Kim of Houston, Texas; three daughters, Jodi Sims and her husband David of Green Hills, Beccy Lambert and her husband Keith of Crossville, and Julie Eads and her husband Ron of Tullahoma; one sister, Linda Stem; one brother, Tom Clouser; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service for Ms. Clouser will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Life Change Church in Tullahoma with Dr. J. Herbert Hester and Dave Watts officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 8, 2021